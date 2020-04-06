Scattered Thunderstorms

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure is spinning of the California coast sending showers and thunderstorms late Monday and Tuesday. Look for some gusty winds as well with highs into the 50's and lower 60's. There will be a risk for some thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. High pressure builds back in for the rest of the workweek, with highs into the 60's. Another cold front arrives this weekend with a chance of showers.

Tuesday, partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Winds 10-20 mph.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs close to 60°.

Thursday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 60's.