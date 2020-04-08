Warm and breezy for Thursday & Friday

Local Forecast

Mostly dry and breezy conditions for Thursday and Friday, with some high pressure over the Northwest. A cut-off low continues to spin through Nevada and Utah, with showers. Some of that wet weather may get into our extreme southern counties that border Utah. However, for most of the region, we'll see mainly sunny skies. This weekend, a storm system moves in from the North, bringing showers, gusty winds and dropping temperatures for Easter Sunday.

Thursday, mostly sunny with highs in the Snake River Plain around 65° to 70°. Northeast winds 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A few showers possible in areas close to the Utah state line.'

Friday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower to mid 60's for the Snake River Plain. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A few afternoon and evening showers for areas close to the Montana state line.

Saturday, Windy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs into the mid to upper 50's.

Sunday, scattered snow and rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's, with gusty winds.