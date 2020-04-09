Changes arriving Friday afternoon and evening

Local Forecast

We have a few showers in northern Utah, with Idaho staying dry with winds relaxing overnight into Friday morning. Friday, a trough of low pressure drives in from Montana, changing up the weather pattern for this weekend. A few isolated showers possible late Friday, with snow and rain showers to follow into Saturday. Look for the winds to really pick up in intensity for Saturday afternoon and evening hours. A few showers will linger into Eastern morning, with partial clearing by Sunday afternoon.

Friday, sunny in the morning with a few showers possible around Bear Lake and Franklin Counties. Partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and evening. A slight chance of PM showers with highs into the lower 60's for Idaho Falls, with the upper 60's around Pocatello. SW winds 10-20 mph.

Saturday, windy with scattered snow/rain showers. Highs into the 50's with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday night, increasing winds with speeds at 15-40 mph. Low's into the 20's, scattered snow showers to get into Easter morning.

Sunday, chance of rain and snow early, clearing by the afternoon and evening. Highs into the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-25 mph.