Local Forecast

High pressure over the region for Friday and Saturday, with a warming trend into the weekend. Highs for Friday are looking to be warmer, but still about ten degrees below average. Above average temperatures set in for next week. This weekend on Sunday, there's a slight chance of snow and rain for our local mountains, as a weak disturbance works down along the Continental Divide.

Friday, sunny with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's. Winds around 5-10 MPH.

Saturday, Sunny with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's Winds around 5-10 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow/rain showers for our local mountains near the Wyoming and Montana State lines. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs near 60° for the Snake River Plain.