Nice Tuesday, Storm rolls in late Wednesday

High pressure with mostly sunny skies for Tuesday. A system moves in for Wednesday night with increasing cloud cover and scattered showers for Wednesday night and Thursday.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with a partly to mostly cloudy skies for our local mountains. Highs into the mid 60's. Light winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, increasing clouds throughout the day with highs into the mid 60's. SW winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday.

Thursday, scattered showers, gusty winds with highs into the 50's.

