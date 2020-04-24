Isolated showers late Friday and late Saturday

Local Forecast

A few lingering showers for Friday evening, leftover from Thursday's storm. We'll see a few overnight showers with breezy winds.

Warmer temperatures on the way, but we still have another disturbance rolling into the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Saturday, for the most part will be partly sunny with increasing clouds. We'll run the risk of some late night thunderstorms and showers for Saturday and early Sunday. Another round of isolated thunderstorms will develop late Sunday.

Friday night and early Saturday morning, a chance of showers and gusty winds. A low into the mid to lower 30's. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday, partly cloudy with winds 15-25 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday.

Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's. Gusty winds 10-25 mph.