Staying breezy with scattered thunderstorms in the mix

Local Forecast

A split flow of low pressure over the west is still delivering warmer than average temperatures, with a southwest and westerly flow. We'll see scattered thunderstorms, warm temper this week with a storm system moving in for this weekend.

Tuesday, highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's. Breezy winds at 10-20 MPH. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday, highs into the upper lower 80's. Breezy winds at 10-20 MPH. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday, highs into the lower 80's with a chance of thunderstorms, partly cloudy.

Friday, Hot with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.