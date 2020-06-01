Staying breezy with scattered thunderstorms in the mix
A split flow of low pressure over the west is still delivering warmer than average temperatures, with a southwest and westerly flow. We'll see scattered thunderstorms, warm temper this week with a storm system moving in for this weekend.
Tuesday, highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's. Breezy winds at 10-20 MPH. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Wednesday, highs into the upper lower 80's. Breezy winds at 10-20 MPH. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Thursday, highs into the lower 80's with a chance of thunderstorms, partly cloudy.
Friday, Hot with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.
Comments