Windy, thunderstorms and warm temperatures

Local Forecast

A westerly flow off the jet stream is keeping windy weather and occasional thunderstorms in the forecast for the next couple of days. A storm system moves in for the weekend with scattered showers and gusty winds.

Wednesday, Mostly sunny with A few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs into mid 80's. Windy, with winds SW 15-25 Gusts around 35 MPH. Most of the thunderstorms will be favoring locations near Island Park, Yellowstone NP, Jackson WY, Teton County ID, Clark County, Central Idaho and the SE Highlands of Idaho.

Thursday, highs into the lower 80's with gusty winds and mostly sunny skies. Winds 15-25 Gusts 35 MPH.

Friday, warmer and partly cloudy with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Winds 15-25 Gusts 35 MPH. Scattered thunderstorms late in the day and evening hours.

Saturday and Sunday, scattered rain showers with highs into the 60's and 70's. Gusty winds with a few thunderstorms possible.