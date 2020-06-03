Warm, Windy and Thunderstorms

Local Forecast

We're still under the influence of warmer than average temperatures with a westerly flow from the jet stream. A storm system is expected to arrive late Friday, with showers moving through this weekend.

Thursday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower to mid 80's. Gusty winds 15-35 MPH with isolated thunderstorms.

Friday, increasing clouds, with gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Highs close to 90. with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday, scattered rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the lower 70's for Saturday. Highs into the upper 50's for Sunday.