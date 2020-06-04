HOT Friday, more wind and thunderstorms

Local Forecast

A windy storm front is exiting the region tonight, with just a few evening thunderstorms. We'll see more wind for Friday with really warm temperatures, ahead of an area of low pressure for this weekend. Windy weather will still be in the forecast for Friday with highs close to 90°. Mostly sunny skies for Friday morning, with increasing clouds and and risk for afternoon thunderstorms.

For Saturday, we'll see scattered rain showers, especially for the afternoon. Thunderstorms are also a possibility. Winds will remain gusty all weekend. Highs for Saturday will be into the mid 70's, with Sunday seeing highs into the upper 50's. Chilly overnight lows for the start of the week. Gardeners will need to cover their plants Sunday night, Monday night and Tuesday night. It will also be cold enough for some snow to be mixed into Monday morning.