Scattered showers this weekend, possible snow Monday morning

Local Forecast

A large area of low pressure is on track to arrive this weekend. We'll see scattered showers late Friday, a possible break Saturday morning, with more showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Look for dropping temperatures and more showers for Sunday and Monday. It will be cold enough Monday morning, we could see snow showers back into the Snake River Plain.

Gardners will have to cover their plants Sunday night, Monday night and Tuesday night, with lows into the mid 30's.

Saturday, highs into the mid 70's with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds with winds 15-25 MPH, with gusts 30-40 MPH.

Sunday and Monday, highs into the mid 50's with scattered snow and rain showers. Gusty winds again with mostly cloudy skies.