Local Forecast

Hot and windy for Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. As this front moves in, warmer air from the south will drive our daytime highs close to 90°. The cold front passes for Saturday, with slightly cooler air and very windy weather is expected. A wind advisory has been issued for Saturday. Scattered showers and cool temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY…

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

Blackfoot, American Falls, Idaho Falls, INL, Mud Lake, Rexburg, Fort Hall, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Island Park, Henrys Lake and surrounding areas. WHEN…From 12 PM MDT to 6 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds will cause rough water on area waterways, making craft

prone to capsize. Crosswinds will cause difficult driving

conditions, especially on east to west routes.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 90°. Windy, 10 to 20 MPH, gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, windy with winds 15-35 MPH, gusts 35-45 MPH. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms for Central Idaho.

Sunday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high into the mid 60's. Chance of precipitation is 50%.