Warming for Thursday and Friday, with a few showers

Local Forecast

Scattered showers and gusty winds late Wednesday with clearing skies by Thursday morning. We'll see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours for Thursday, with warming temperatures into the afternoon.

Thursday, partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with winds 10-15 MPH. A slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 60's for the Snake River Plain.

Friday, mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs into the lower 70's. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms.

Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Sunday, partly cloudy with highs into lower 80's.