Hot and Breezy this weekend

Hot and breezy this weekend with gusty winds for Sunday. We expect to see a cold front approaching for Sunday, bringing in the gusty winds and dropping temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Staying dry for much of the forecast, with just a slight risk of thunderstorms late in the workweek.

Saturday, sunny and hot with highs around 90° to 95°. Winds 10-15 MPH.

Sunday, hot and windy with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Winds 15-30 MPH.

Monday, Windy and mostly sunny with highs into the mid 80's.

Tuesday, windy and mostly sunny with highs into the mid 70's to lower 80's.

