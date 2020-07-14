Warming Trend

Local Forecast

Warming temperatures with high pressure over the western states. We'll see increasing temperatures for the rest of the week. Monsoonal thunderstorms over the Four Corners will push in from the south on Friday and Saturday. However, we're just looking at a slight risk of storms.

Wednesday, sunny with highs into the lower to mid 80's for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10 MPH.

Thursday, sunny with highs close to 90°. Winds around 10-15 MPH.

Friday, Hot with highs into the lower to mid 90's. Slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday, a slight chance of thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Highs into the lower 90's.