Warm and breezy for Thursday

Local Forecast

Warm and breezy weather for Thursday with sunny skies. A dry front passes through for Friday, driving in some gusty winds and a few thunderstorms.

Thursday, sunny with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Winds 10-15 MPH

Friday, partly sunny with highs into the lower 90's. Slight chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Saturday, partly sunny with highs into the lower 90's. Slight chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Sunday, highs into the upper 80's and sunny skies.