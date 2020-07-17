Slightly cooler for Saturday, more winds

Local Forecast

A weak cold front will lower temperatures slightly for this weekend. We'll still have some gusty winds thanks to that cold front and a very low risk of thunderstorms. We're looking to stay dry trough the start of the workweek, with thunderstorms returning by Thursday and Friday.

Saturday, highs into the mid 80's with mostly sunny skies. Winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday, Sunny with a high near 90°. Winds 10-15 mph, gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday and Tuesday, sunny with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.