Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:17 pm
Published 4:18 pm

Hot and Sunny Tuesday, Thunderstorms Wednesday

fireweatherwatch

Hot and sunny for Tuesday with highs into the 90's. We'll see scattered thunderstorms arrivng Wednesday afternoon with some gusty winds. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday by the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon (2 PM
MDT) through Wednesday evening (11 PM MDT).

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 410 (below 6000 ft), 413
    (below 6000 ft), 422 (below 6000 ft), 425, and 427 (below 6000
    ft).
  • THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture
    moving up from the south. Will start in mid afternoon in our
    southwest and move northward into the evening.
  • PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain.
  • OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible
    in the vicinity of thunderstorms.
  • IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
    Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tuesday, sunny with highs into the lower 90's.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms with Increasing clouds, a high into the upper 80's. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust 25-35 MPH.

Thursday, gusty winds, chance of thunderstorms, with a high into the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply