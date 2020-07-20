Hot and Sunny Tuesday, Thunderstorms Wednesday
Hot and sunny for Tuesday with highs into the 90's. We'll see scattered thunderstorms arrivng Wednesday afternoon with some gusty winds. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday by the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon (2 PM
MDT) through Wednesday evening (11 PM MDT).
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 410 (below 6000 ft), 413
(below 6000 ft), 422 (below 6000 ft), 425, and 427 (below 6000
ft).
- THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture
moving up from the south. Will start in mid afternoon in our
southwest and move northward into the evening.
- PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain.
- OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible
in the vicinity of thunderstorms.
- IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Tuesday, sunny with highs into the lower 90's.
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms with Increasing clouds, a high into the upper 80's. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust 25-35 MPH.
Thursday, gusty winds, chance of thunderstorms, with a high into the upper 80's and lower 90's.
