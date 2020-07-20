Hot and Sunny Tuesday, Thunderstorms Wednesday

Local Forecast

Hot and sunny for Tuesday with highs into the 90's. We'll see scattered thunderstorms arrivng Wednesday afternoon with some gusty winds. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire

Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon (2 PM

MDT) through Wednesday evening (11 PM MDT).

AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 410 (below 6000 ft), 413

(below 6000 ft), 422 (below 6000 ft), 425, and 427 (below 6000

ft).

(below 6000 ft), 422 (below 6000 ft), 425, and 427 (below 6000 ft). THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture

moving up from the south. Will start in mid afternoon in our

southwest and move northward into the evening.

moving up from the south. Will start in mid afternoon in our southwest and move northward into the evening. PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain.

OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible

in the vicinity of thunderstorms.

in the vicinity of thunderstorms. IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tuesday, sunny with highs into the lower 90's.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms with Increasing clouds, a high into the upper 80's. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust 25-35 MPH.

Thursday, gusty winds, chance of thunderstorms, with a high into the upper 80's and lower 90's.