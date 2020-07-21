Hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms

Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, as monsoonal moisture pushes in from the south. A Red Flag Warning has been issue for high fire danger. "The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for Scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 11 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced with this Red Flag warning.

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 (below 6000 ft) Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. TIMING…Noon to 11 PM MDT on Wednesday..

moving up from the south. PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain with localized

slightly heavier amounts.

in the vicinity of thunderstorms. IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended."

Wednesday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds. A high near 90°, winds 10 to 20 MPH, gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday, chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.