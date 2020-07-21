Skip to Content
Hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms

Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, as monsoonal moisture pushes in from the south. A Red Flag Warning has been issue for high fire danger. "The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for Scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 11 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced with this Red Flag warning.

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 (below 6000 ft) Sawtooth
    Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
    River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
    Weather Zone 427 (below 6000 ft) Goose Creek and Raft River
    Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
    River.
  • TIMING…Noon to 11 PM MDT on Wednesday..
  • THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture
    moving up from the south.
  • PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain with localized
    slightly heavier amounts.
  • OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible
    in the vicinity of thunderstorms.
  • IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
    Outdoor burning is not recommended."

Wednesday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds. A high near 90°, winds 10 to 20 MPH, gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday, chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.

