Hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, as monsoonal moisture pushes in from the south. A Red Flag Warning has been issue for high fire danger. "The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for Scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 11 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced with this Red Flag warning.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 (below 6000 ft) Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 (below 6000 ft) Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
- TIMING…Noon to 11 PM MDT on Wednesday..
- THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture
moving up from the south.
- PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain with localized
slightly heavier amounts.
- OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible
in the vicinity of thunderstorms.
- IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended."
Wednesday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds. A high near 90°, winds 10 to 20 MPH, gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday, chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.
