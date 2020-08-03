Slightly cooler for Tuesday

Local Forecast

A system to the north is pushing in gusty winds Monday evening, with a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the system for Tuesday, with warming back for Wedensday.

Tuesday, highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's with winds around 10 MPH. Mostly sunny with a few mountain thunderstorms.

Wednesday, highs into the mid 90's for the Snake River Plain with mostly sunny skies. A few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high into the lower 90's and a slight chance of thunderstorms.