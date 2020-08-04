Warming-up Wednesday

Local Forecast

High pressure is building back in with warming temperatures for Wednesday. We'll have a few thunderstorms this week in the afternoons and evenings. A system pushes into the northwest for Thursday, ushering in gusty winds and slightly cooler temps.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower to mid 90's. A slight chance of thunderstorms, mostly for our local mountains.

Thursday, windy with partly sunny skies. A slight chance of thunderstorms with highs into the lower 90's.

Friday & Saturday, windy with highs into the mid 80's. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.