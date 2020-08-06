Skip to Content
Windy with a few thunderstorms

We'll see a few thunderstorms late Thursday with gusty winds. A frontal system is moving through the region, delivering gusty winds and dropping temperatures. There's just a slight chance of thunderstorms for Friday.

Friday, highs into the mid to upper 80's for the Snake River Plain with gusty winds. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms.

Saturday, windy and mostly sunny with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Sunday, windy with sunny skies, highs into the mid 80's.

