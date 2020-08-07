Local Forecast

A windy weekend, with sunny skies and near normal temperatures.

Saturday, highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Mostly sunny with winds 10-20 MPH, Gusts 20-30 MPH.

Sunday, highs into the mid to upper 80's. Mostly sunny with winds 10-20 MPH, Gusts 20-30 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM SATURDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410

AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Saturday.

AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 including the Upper Snake

River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 476 including

the Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

strongest across the Arco Desert and Mud Lake region.

IMPACTS…Any fires that start could spread rapidly due to the dry

and breezy conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: