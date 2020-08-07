Skip to Content
A windy weekend

A windy weekend, with sunny skies and near normal temperatures.

Saturday, highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Mostly sunny with winds 10-20 MPH, Gusts 20-30 MPH.

Sunday, highs into the mid to upper 80's. Mostly sunny with winds 10-20 MPH, Gusts 20-30 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410
AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Saturday.

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 including the Upper Snake
    River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 476 including
    the Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
  • WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
    strongest across the Arco Desert and Mud Lake region.
  • RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent.
  • IMPACTS…Any fires that start could spread rapidly due to the dry
    and breezy conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

  • Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
    least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
  • Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or higher, without specific
    rainfall criteria.
  • Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
    Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

