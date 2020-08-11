Scattered storms with more wind for Wednesday
More wind in the forecast, as a system pushes in from the northwest. We'll see more gusty winds locally, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps are expected to drop slightly through the rest of the week behind this system. We'll bring in the heat for next week, with highs into the mid and upper 90's.
Wednesday, highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Gusty winds with scattered thunderstorms.
Thursday, windy, with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the mid 80's for the Snake River Plain.
Friday, more wind with highs into the mid 80's. Highs into the mid 80's.
SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM
WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 410…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch for
this period is no longer in effect.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
- WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH today,
increasing to 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH Wednesday.
The strongest winds both days are expected over the Arco Desert
and Mud Lake region.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 14 percent today, and 11 to 18 percent
Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due
to the dry and breezy conditions.
