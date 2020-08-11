Scattered storms with more wind for Wednesday

Local Forecast

More wind in the forecast, as a system pushes in from the northwest. We'll see more gusty winds locally, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps are expected to drop slightly through the rest of the week behind this system. We'll bring in the heat for next week, with highs into the mid and upper 90's.

Wednesday, highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Gusty winds with scattered thunderstorms.

Thursday, windy, with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the mid 80's for the Snake River Plain.

Friday, more wind with highs into the mid 80's. Highs into the mid 80's.

SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM

WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 410…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red

Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch for

this period is no longer in effect.