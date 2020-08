Local Forecast

Staying breezy for Friday, with normal highs. High pressure will build over the western states for this weekend, delivering above average heat locally. Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s are possible.

Friday, highs into the mid to upper 80's. Winds 10-20 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 90's.

Sunday & Monday, HOT and sunny with highs into the upper 90's and low 100's.