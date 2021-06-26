Sunny and Warm for Sunday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We can expect mostly clear skies throughout tonight with good breezes from the north ranging from 5-20 mph throughout the region. Some gusts could be seen up to 30 mph. Temperatures thus are going to take a dive tonight with most of us seeing lows in the 50's in the valleys and 40's in the mountains.

TOMORROW: We are almost expecting the same day tomorrow as we did today. Winds should keep coming from the north/northeast at a good steady pace between 5-15 mph. Skies should remain mostly sunny and there will be no rain chances expected. Temperatures might go up by a degree or two to the mid 80's, but besides that, we are expecting the similar conditions we had today.

LONG TERM: Record high temperatures are on the way. We are under a heat advisory from Tuesday until Thursday night as very hot temperatures will be stuck in the area. These temperatures could break all-time records in some areas too, so be prepared! No rain chances are expected and winds should remain around 10 mph from the north.