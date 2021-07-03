Thunderstorms threaten 4th of July Plans

Local Forecast

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Currently, we have lots of isolated thunderstorms across various parts of the region. There is a line of showers currently approaching the Magic Valley from the south, showers located in Central Idaho Mountains by Mackay and Arco, heavy isolated storms located south of Pocatello and north of Preston, light showers off to southwest of Jackson moving to Alpine, and finally heavy showers approaching Yellowstone just north of Island Park. Everyone else can still see showers pop up or move into their area for the entirety of the afternoon and into the evening until the sun goes down. Most of these storms are steadily moving either east or northeast. Winds are generally very calm around the area, but they can be very gusty underneath any of these storms. Low temperatures should drop down to about 60 degrees tonight.

4th of July: We will be dealing with the same threat tomorrow that we did today. Scattered showers will look to pop up in most places throughout the region once we get into the afternoon and it will last again into the evening. Temperatures will look to fuel the showers by being very hot and getting into the mid to upper 90's. Winds look to be mostly calm except with the storms passing through the area.

LONG TERM: Except with a rain chance in western Wyoming on Monday, the rain mainly looks to get out of the picture for the entire week for us. If only the same could happen for our hot temperatures. More record highs and temperatures in the upper 90's and 100's are expected throughout the week. Winds look to also remain calm heading into the work week.