Fire Weather Alert Day!

Local Forecast

TODAY: We can expect a mostly sunny day with no rain chances expected. Winds will quite breezy though today with sustained winds sticking between 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will cool down compared to yesterday, but only slightly. We still see a very hot one out there today with high's in the mid 90's. This conditions are ripe for fire conditions so start fire alert!

TOMORROW: We are expecting fire conditions to also continue into tomorrow. Winds will be expected to be the same if not more for tomorrow with winds probably sticking between 15-25 mph. Temperatures might cool down to the low 90's for the high's, but it's still only a very tiny cooldown. Rain chances are none as there will also be mostly sunny skies into tomorrow.

LONG TERM: Winds start to die down into the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, which should also slim down the fire conditions just a little. Temperatures are expected to be maintained in the 90's throughout the next 7 days. The next rain chances come back on Sunday and look to possibly continue into the beginning of next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM,

413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River AND 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM,

413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River AND 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR MALTA, ROCKLAND, HOLBROOK, MALAD, PRESTON, AND THATCHER