Red Flag Warning Today leading to Another Hot Weekend

Local Forecast

TODAY: There should be mostly sunny skies with no rain chances for much of the area. A slight sprinkle might occur possibly in Yellowstone and the Idaho/Montana border by there, but I still find the chances very slim. Winds will be very breezy today with winds looking to be sustained between 15-25 mph throughout the entire day. High temperatures will get up to the low to mid 90's today.

WEEKEND: The winds die off starting tomorrow on Saturday, making our fire threat less active. Winds should be much calmer between 5-10 mph and mostly sunny skies will also be present throughout the weekend with a very slim chance of a shower on Sunday. High temperatures increase from Saturday to Sunday. Saturday's highs should be similar to today's in the low to mid 90's, but some places could reach triple digits on Sunday.

LONG TERM: The trend of hot temperatures will stick around for awhile to come. There is a hint though in our models of a possible cold front rolling through on Monday dropping the temperatures a little bit on Tuesday, but the long term trend of record heat is still likely to stay afterward.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY for Northwest Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park,

Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros

Ventre Mountains and the Upper Wind River Basin.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT

FRIDAY for Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM-Caribou Range/Caribou NF-

Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River-

Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls

BLM south of the Snake River