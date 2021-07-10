Hazy Skies Continuing through the Weekend

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Hazy skies are looking to be present in the area for at least the rest of the weekend. No rain chances will be present tonight. Low temperatures are mostly looking forward to going down to the high 50's. Winds should remain calm through the night too.

TOMORROW: Hazy skies are present with a slight 10% rain chance throughout the area. Island Park and Yellowstone have a little more chance of rain at 20% with slightly greater rain chances being to the north and east part of our region. Temperatures could be record breaking too tomorrow with many towns looking to get up to 100 degrees. Winds pick up again for tomorrow between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

LONG TERM: Record high drops slightly into the week, but not by much. High temperatures are still looking to stay in the 90's. Hazy skies could stick around for more than Sunday as well. Besides the slim chance of rain for tomorrow, we will not see rain any time soon.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT

MONDAY for Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT

MONDAY for Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY for Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and

Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY for Much of northwest and western Wyoming including Yellowstone

National Park and Grand Teton National Park.