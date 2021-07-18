​​​​​Isolated Thunderstorms for Much of the Work Week

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Sprinkles of light rain are currently on the radar in the southern highlands and Central Idaho mountains. These storms in general are moving to the northeast. We are not expecting any of these storms to become too severe and contain many lightning strikes. Rain chances die down once the sun sets. Temperatures should cool back down to the 50's and 60's by the early morning. Winds should remain nice and calm.

TOMORROW: Storm chances should be much greater heading into the start of the work week. Isolated severe thunderstorms are expected to line up with lots of heavy rain and lightning strikes that could spark up some fires as well. High temperatures will also look to decrease a good bit with high's sticking around the low 90's. Winds should be calm unless you happen to be underneath these storms. Some of these storms can carry some huge gusts up to 50 and 60 mph with them.

LONG TERM: Temperatures look to finally stay stuck slightly above normal in the low 90's throughout the week. Rain chances look to stick around for the entire work week which will help bring a tenth to 2 tenths of rain expected to help out the drought, but some of the dry lightning could still cause some fires to burn.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING for Wood River Valley including Hailey, Bellevue and

Picabo.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING for Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

AIR QUALITY ALERT for Lemhi County until further notice.