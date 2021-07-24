Hazy Skies Continuing Tomorrow and into Next Week

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Besides the hazy skies continuing into tonight, we should have mostly clear skies with no rain chances overnight tonight. Lows drop to the 50's for most areas and the winds should remain fairly calm.

TOMORROW: The smoke continues to roll into tomorrow from the fires in Central/northern Idaho and from Oregon and California. So, hazy conditions continue for all day tomorrow with small westerly winds bringing that in. We aren't expected to see any rain chances for tomorrow either with mostly sunny skies. This will help to quickly ramp up the high temperatures to the low to mid 90's.

LONG TERM: The smoke continues to stick around with the dry conditions into the work week. With these clear skies continuing, the temperatures are expected to ramp up to the high 90's on Monday. We do see some relief with rain chances coming into the picture on Tuesday and it is looking to continue all the way until next weekend. This will also get high temperatures down maybe even to the mid 80's by the end of the week.

WARNINGS/WATCHES:

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for Sun Valley Area, Eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert,

Snake Plain, Southern Highlands, Raft River Region,

Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh/Albion Highlands.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY for Northern, Western and Southern Wyoming, including the

central basins.