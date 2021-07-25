The Smoke will not go away.

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Hazy skies will persist into tonight including the overnight hours as well. Temperatures will look to drop again back into the 50's with mostly calm winds. There should be no chances of rain at all.

TOMORROW: The hazy skies will continue into Monday. Besides that, there will be no cloud cover for most of the region to produce many rain chances. The only slight cloud cover we are expected to have is over the Central Idaho mountains which could pose a slight rain shower there. High temperatures really ramp up tomorrow into the mid to upper 90's throughout the area. Winds should remain fairly calm.

LONG TERM: The rain is back on Tuesday and could last for the rest of the week until the weekend. This could be a big rain producer too. By the end of this, some weather models pushing between 1 and 1.25 inches of rain. Hazy skies could be less widespread across the region as well starting on Tuesday. High temperatures also look to slightly cool off down to the 80's by the end of the week.

WARNINGS/WATCHES:

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for Sun Valley Area, Eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert,

Snake Plain, Southern Highlands, Raft River Region,

Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh/Albion Highlands.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY for Western and Central Wyoming including Bighorn Basin.