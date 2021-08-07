Cold front rolls through tomorrow

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: The hazy skies continue throughout the night tonight. Air quality due to this smoke is sensitive to unhealthy groups so do take precaution. Besides the haze, mostly clear skies should provide no rain chances for the night.

Temperatures are expected to reach down to the mid 50's for most areas tonight. Winds should remain fairly calm.

TOMORROW: A cold front will come through in the afternoon tomorrow. The main threats with this will be the following winds and the cooler temperatures after it happens. Rain chances are greatest in the northern sides of the region from Yellowstone to Salmon. A stray shower could hit everywhere else in the region too. Sustained wind speeds could be between 20-30 mph at times. High temperatures should reach into the mid 80's.

LONG TERM: The cooler temperatures from the cold front will be more noticeable heading into Sunday overnight and into Monday. Monday's high temperatures are only in the mid to upper 70's. Rain chances diminish quickly for Monday and throughout the entire work week. During that time, sunny skies will warm us up again very quickly to the toasty mid 90's by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGs:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT for Bonneville, Teton, Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Clark, Butte,

Lemhi and Custer Counties.