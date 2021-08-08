Big cool down for Monday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: A cold front is currently working it's way through the area. We do have rain chances along with it that is mainly for the northern side of the region from Salmon to Yellowstone, but everywhere in the area can still see a stray shower. Winds with this front are very gusty with sustained winds between 15-25 mph for most areas and we should expect this to continue into tonight. We will also start to feel the cooler temperatures tonight with these cool bursts of wind with lows getting back down into the 40's. Hazy conditions stay for tonight, but start to decrease into the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: We have much cooler temperatures in store for tomorrow with high's only getting into the mid 70's. The smoke will look to be considerably decreased into tomorrow so the skies will actually be mostly sunny with pretty blue skies. This means that the rain chances have also gone down to zero. Winds look to slow down to much more calmer conditions.

LONG TERM: Rain chances are gone for most of the week with mostly sunny skies present for that time. Temperatures will increase pretty quickly and winds will remain calm once we get past Monday. By the time we reach the middle of the work week, temperatures could increase to the 90's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT for Bonneville, Teton, Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Clark, Butte,

Lemhi and Custer Counties.