Hot and hazy into the weekend

TONIGHT: Conditions remain pretty calm throughout the area tonight. Mostly clear skies are expected throughout the night with no rain chances. Temperatures are expected to go down into the 50's by the time we hit the early morning hours and winds should also remain fairly low.

TOMORROW: The heat continues to ramp up. High temperatures are expected to get up to the mid 90's with mostly sunny skies and no rain chances. Smoke will also be more of a concern for tomorrow. Hazy skies are going to roll into the area in the morning and continue throughout the day with a slow northwest breeze.

LONG TERM: The heat and haze should remain put throughout much of the weekend. High's still are stuck in the 90's and the haze will stick around as well with slow winds coming from the fires. Next week, the cooldown begins to where we could see both rain chances and high temperatures getting back down to the 70's.