Smoky Heat for the Weekend

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We should expect a pretty calm night moving forward. Mostly clear skies should persist throughout the night leading to no rain chances. Haze will continue to roll in overnight. Temperatures get down to around 60 degrees by the early morning hours. Winds should remain also calm.

TOMORROW: More haze and smoke will continue to keep coming on in for the beginning of the weekend leading to some possible concerns in air quality. Hot temperatures will also keep on going for tomorrow with high's reaching into the 90's. Winds remain calm while the conditions should be calm. Aside from the smoke reducing some of the visibility, cloud cover should be mostly clear with most of us seeing no rain chances. There is a slim chance of a shower for all of western WY and if it does occur, it shouldn't be too severe.

LONG TERM: Hot and hazy is the combo that lasts for Sunday as well. Rain chances return on Monday with increased cloud cover. Cold front goes through Tuesday with a greater chance of rain and wind gusts to drop the high temperatures into the 70's by the middle of next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AN AIR POLLUTION FORECAST AND CAUTION HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY for Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont,

Jefferson, Madison, and Teton counties of Idaho.