Thunderstorms expected to continue until early tomorrow morning

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We are currently seeing thunderstorms within most of eastern ID and western WY. More of them are concentrated in southeast ID with a line of heavy rain showers lining up from Malad to Soda Springs and Georgetown all the way up into Jackson, WY. These line of thunderstorms are moving northeast very quickly. There is another line of heavy thunderstorms too from Salmon to Boise which is also moving to the northeast. These rain showers will continue to move quickly and will continue to be in our area until the early morning hours around 2 or 3 am. Temperatures go down to the upper 40's for most of the area. Winds should remain calm except right underneath or near these storms.

TOMORROW: We will mostly dry up tomorrow for a beautiful day. A slight chance of rain still continues tomorrow morning for Western WY, but most of the rain threat is gone. We should expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day which will limit our high temperatures to only the low to mid 70's. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-15 mph.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions persist throughout much of the work week as well. There will be some concerns with fire weather this week with this and windy conditions expected to continue. High temperatures increase slightly into Tuesday to around 80 degrees and will look to remain around there for the rest of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.