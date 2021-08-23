​​​​​Hazy skies to persist through the beginning of the week.

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Hazy skies will blanket our area for much of the night. We will have air quality concerns with some areas becoming unhealthy for sensitive groups. Besides that, there will be mostly clear skies and no rain chances. The gusty winds from this afternoon will look to calm down into the night tonight. Low temperatures will get down to the upper 40's.

TOMORROW: We are expecting more of the same forecast ahead for tomorrow. If anything, we should see more smoke continuing to pile up in our area to make for another hazy day. Winds do take a decrease though with winds only expected between 5 and 15 mph. No rain chances will be seen and high temperatures are again forecasted for around 80 degrees.

LONG TERM: Hazy days won't take a break. We should see them for our forecast for much of the rest of the week. Winds pick back up to being a lot more gusty later in the week. We do have slight rain chances coming back in on Wednesday and continuing for the rest of the week. High temperatures go down to the mid 70's by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham,

Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties.