Smoke expected through the next few days

Local Forecast

TODAY: Hazy skies will blanket our area for much of the day. Concerns are already building over air quality getting unhealthy for sensitive groups. Strong sustained winds up to 20 to 30 mph today from the southwest will help to bring in more smoke. With the exception of a tiny chance of a light rain shower on the ID/WY border and into Western WY today, there will be no rain chances today for most of the area. High temperatures get up to around 80 today and lows drop to the high 40's.

TOMORROW: We are expecting more of the same forecast ahead for tomorrow. If anything, we should see more smoke continuing to pile up in our area to make for another hazy day. Winds do take a decrease though with winds only expected between 5 and 15 mph. No rain chances will be seen and high temperatures are again forecasted for around 80 degrees.

LONG TERM: Hazy days won't take a break. We should see them for our forecast for much of the rest of the week. Winds pick back up to being a lot more gusty later in the week. We do have slight rain chances coming back in on Wednesday and continuing for the rest of the week. High temperatures go down to the mid 70's by the end of the week.