Smoke keeps on migrating here

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Hazy skies continue to stick around with us through tonight. This does bring along more air quality concerns with most of the region being either under moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups. We do have small, light rain showers moving slowly to the northeast throughout the area. They should diminish as we get into the nighttime hours. Winds should remain fairly calm and low temperatures should get down to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the morning.

TOMORROW: Smoke will be maybe even more of a hassle for tomorrow. We should have the winds pick up to pretty breezy conditions being up to 20-25 mph sustained. We might also so light rain showers again exclusively for the Salmon-Challis National Forest, up to the border with Montana, and possibly as far south as Rexburg. Everywhere else will have partly cloudy skies and no rain chances. High temperatures get up to the mid 80's.

LONG TERM: The smoke keeps on rolling in until at least the end of the week. In the meantime, temperatures look to cool down starting on Thursday and by the weekend, we might have high's in the low to mid 70's. Winds stay pretty breezy and we are expecting small rain chances for tiny rain showers to continue for the northern part of our region from Salmon to Yellowstone.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AT 1PM for Blaine, Cassia,

Lincoln and Minidoka, Bannock, Bingham, and Power

Counties of Idaho.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Lincoln county in WY.