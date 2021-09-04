Hot and Smokey for the rest of Labor Day Weekend

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Conditions remain pretty calm throughout the night tonight. Low temperatures will get down to the 40's. There are mostly clear skies for much of the valleys, but a little bit of smoke will combine with the mostly clear skies for the mountains in WY and central ID. Winds will be calm and we should have no rain chances.

TOMORROW: We are getting back toward much hotter conditions. The high temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80's tomorrow with bright sunshine. This also means no rain chances are expected too. Winds remain calm mostly, but smoke will look to be in greater concentration especially in the more mountainous areas.

LONG TERM: Smoke and heat will look to stick around for Labor Day and into the work week. High's on Labor Day and Wednesday can reach above 90 degrees for some areas. Rain chances will not look to come back until at least Thursday which will then drop the high temperatures back to the mid 70's then.