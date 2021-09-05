Hot Week Coming Up

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Hazy skies will look to settle in throughout the night tonight. Besides the smoke filling the air, we aren't expected to get much cloud cover which will result in no rain chances. Low temperatures are going to get back down to the 40's tonight. Winds will be calm in most areas except for some gusty conditions across central ID.

LABOR DAY/TOMORROW: Hazy and hot is the picture for tomorrow. We will have high temperatures in most areas getting up above 90 degrees or around 90. More smoke will continually be carried in from the west. Mostly sunny skies will cover us with no rain chances at all. Winds could get breezy in some areas tomorrow between 10-25 mph.

LONG TERM: Into the work week, we are expecting the hot and smoky weather to stick around. High's remain in the upper 80's until Thursday for most everyone with the haze still in place. Once we get into the end of the week, rain chances will be back into the picture which will also look to lower the high temperatures considerably back down to the 70's.