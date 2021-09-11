Haze and very Isolated Showers for Sunday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We have plenty of haze and smoke currently in the area which will continue to be amplified into the night tonight. We have a slight chance of rain for southern highlands tonight, but we shouldn't see any rain for anywhere else. Winds will continue to be quite breezy throughout the night tonight and low temperatures will get down into the 40's.

TOMORROW: More widespread haze will continue to fill our area throughout the area for tomorrow. More isolated showers will be in the picture tomorrow in the evening hours ranging from Idaho Falls to Preston and over into Western WY. High temperatures will get up to around 80 degrees and the winds will remain gusty between 15-25mph during the daytime.

LONG TERM: Isolated Shower chances continue into Western WY only for Monday, but after that, we should see a dry spell of weather for everyone moving into Tuesday. High temperatures should remain pretty consistent in the 70's throughout much of the week, but could get down to the 60's for next weekend.