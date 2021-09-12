Sunny skies for most of the work week!

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We are currently tracking thunderstorms in SE Idaho. Right now, these storms contain gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and are moving to the northeast quickly. We should expect this storm threat to last until as late as midnight tonight. Winds will calm down tonight, unless you are underneath one of these storms. Low temperatures get down to the upper 40's tonight.

TOMORROW: Rain chances are much more slim tomorrow compared to today. We might see slightly greater rain chances at 30% on the east side of the region towards the ID/WY border and into western WY. Everyone else will experience pleasant mostly sunny skies. Winds will ramp up once again tomorrow between 15-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 70's.

LONG TERM: Sunny skies are ahead with a little bit of smoke for the next few days. A dry spell completely knocks out any rain chances for Tuesday and it should last for the rest of the week. High temperatures remain pretty consistent in the mid to upper 70's throughout the entire week. Next sign of rain chances will be a cold front which is looking to come through next Sunday, but this can fluctuate as we get closer to next weekend. That cold front though is looking to drop the high temperatures down to the 60's.