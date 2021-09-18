Massive Cold Front inbound.

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We are expecting a cold front to make it's way through the entire region overnight tonight. It will start late tonight through the central ID mountains and probably exit Western WY in the late morning hours tomorrow. In that process, we are expecting lots of rain and some snow overnight in Central ID with some isolated spotty rain showers on the ID/WY border and in Western WY. Very windy conditions will continue also throughout the night with winds between 15-30 mph and gusts up to 50 and 60 mph in some areas. Low temperatures are in the 40's for the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: A massive cooldown starts tomorrow. High temperatures only look to get up to the 50's. It will be rainy for most of the day for us starting in the morning and continuing throughout a good potion of the day. Snow is expected as well to be mixed in with the rain, but only for the highlands of Central ID and western WY in the Tetons. If it isn't raining, we should have cloudy conditions blocking any sunlight during the entire day. Rain totals look to get up to around a quarter of an inch. Winds will continue to be very breezy again as well. We should expect frosty conditions in some locations into Sunday night with lows approaching freezing.

LONG TERM: Once the cold front is gone, a warming trend will commence along with no rain chances expected for the most part. We might still have leftover isolated rain and snow showers for Central ID and western WY for Monday. Winds calm down into Tuesday and for much of the week. After the tiny chance for storms on Monday, sunny skies will be present for most if not all of the work week. Winds calm down into Tuesday and for much of the week. This will help to warm the high temperatures back up to the 70's for Wednesday and we will be in the low 70's for the rest of the week into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT

SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon

River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small,

Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, and

Copper Basin.