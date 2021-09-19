Chilly Monday, but a warmup begins Tuesday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We still have a good amount of showers and thunderstorms in the area that can continue to roll into the overnight hours. I think the big change in the rain coverage though is that it will not look to be as widespread as it was this morning. Winds will begin to calm down just a little bit tonight. Temperatures will drop down to around freezing for most areas in the night tonight, so be on the look out for frost in the morning!

TOMORROW: We will look to have the same high temperatures tomorrow just without many chances for rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50's with calm northerly winds. Very slight chances of rain are present for near the MT/ID border and in the Tetons and Yellowstone which could see snow.

LONG TERM: With the return on full sunshine on Tuesday, we will look to warm out high temperatures back up. On Wednesday, a tiny cold front will cross the region and maybe provide a slight rain shower. Wednesday though will present high's returning to the 70's which should look to continue for the rest of the week. No other rain chances can be seen in the future besides Wednesday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT

MONDAY for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone Desert, Mud Lake

Desert, and the Upper Snake River Plain.

LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING for American Falls Reservoir.