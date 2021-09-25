Sunny, Warm Sunday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: It's going to be cool and calm for tonight. We have no rain chances on the way with mostly clear skies. Winds should die down to just a slight 5-10 mph breeze. The low temperatures are expected to cool down to the 40's for the valleys and down to the 30's in the highlands and mountains.

TOMORROW: We got another picture perfect day in store for tomorrow. Sunny skies will be present throughout the entirety of the day which will also thus pose no rain threat. Temperatures will be on the warm side a little bit with high's getting up to the low 80's and upper 70's. Winds will get up a little breezy tomorrow between 10-20 mph.

LONG TERM: A cold front will cross through the region on Tuesday. As of right now, rain chances look greater in central ID than everywhere else for the passage of this cold front on Tuesday, but there is still about a 20-30% chance of a slight shower for everyone on Tuesday. This means high temperatures will start to be cooling off into the 50's for Wednesday. Following the cold front, a drying period and breezy winds bringing in warm air will look to increase through high temperatures back to the 70's just in time for next weekend.