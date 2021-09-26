Warm Monday leading to a cold front on Tuesday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Calm conditions coming forth to us in the overnight hours. The mostly sunny skies will continue into tonight and become mostly clear skies which further means that there will be no rain chances. Winds should calm down to between 5-10 mph tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 40's in the valleys and 30's in the highlands and mountains in the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: We are expecting another beautiful warm day to start off the work week. Sunny skies will be present throughout the entire day. Winds will start to increase between 10-20 mph and can be very breezy at times up to 30 mph. High temperatures look to be in the upper 70's and low 80's.

LONG TERM: A cold front will pass through the area on Tuesday. The rain chances are lower for most of the area around 20 to 30% with this front moving on this day. More moisture though seems to be focused on the north and west sides of our area specifically including Salmon and Challis which have about a 50 to 60% rain chance with some sprinkles of snow expected in these mountains in the early morning hours. The cooler air will be seen for everyone as high temperatures get down to the 50's on Wednesday. With a lack of another system coming through after this, sunshine will help the high temperatures to increase back up to the 70's by next weekend.