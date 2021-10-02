Warmer, sunny Sunday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Calm conditions throughout the day today will look to persist into the night tonight. Mostly clear skies will be present for us which will lead to no rain chances. Wind might even be nonexistent tonight, but we should mainly see it between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures will look to go down to the upper 30's tonight and no frost or freeze warnings are issued at this time, as we should be just above freezing.

TOMORROW: We are warming up tomorrow slightly with high's looking to get into the low 70's. This will be present with continuous sunshine through the day. Winds will be calm as well throughout the day.

LONG TERM: Sunshine will look to continue into Monday with wind picking up to 15-25 mph in front of a cold front. Then, rain chances return on Tuesday and look to continue all the way until Friday and Saturday as the front stays stationary collecting more and more chances for rain showers for us during the entire week. The greatest chances of rain look to be on Friday and high temperatures will get back down the 50's by next weekend.